iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 136,548 shares.The stock last traded at $95.33 and had previously closed at $94.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.