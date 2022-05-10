iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. 71,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,408. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.