iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

