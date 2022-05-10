iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

