iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.77. The company had a trading volume of 328,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,590. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

