iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,319,000 after buying an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $229.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $228.21 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

