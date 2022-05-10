iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 926.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 107,697 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,257,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 377,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $152.60 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

