iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $152.60

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.60 and last traded at $152.71, with a volume of 362317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average is $164.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

