iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $228.70 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

