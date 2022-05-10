iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $220.67. 196,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.07 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

