iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,652 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.60 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.