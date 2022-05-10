iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,721 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter.
SMIN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. 112,544 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.
