iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $38,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 381.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.