iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.72 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

