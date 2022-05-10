iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 1,573.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.74% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 129,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,624. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

