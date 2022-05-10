iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.83% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,624. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.