iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. 6,961,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

