iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. 119,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,352. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.