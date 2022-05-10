iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $61.86. 34,746,054 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

