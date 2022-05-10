iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. 10,068,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,830. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
