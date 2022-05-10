Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,185. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

