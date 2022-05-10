IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IRMD opened at $30.16 on Friday. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $378.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,513.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,664 shares of company stock worth $6,678,784 in the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

