IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $278.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE IQV traded down $9.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.07. 1,176,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,854. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $203.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

