iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,703. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

