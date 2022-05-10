Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00.

4/27/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $97.00.

4/27/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00.

4/26/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $104.00.

3/25/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 3,743,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,324. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

