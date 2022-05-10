Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/27/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00.
- 4/27/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $97.00.
- 4/27/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00.
- 4/26/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $82.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $104.00.
- 3/25/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00.
Shares of DHI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 3,743,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,324. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for DR Horton Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DR Horton Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.