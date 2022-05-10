Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 52,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,867. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.96%.

Several research firms have commented on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.