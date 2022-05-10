Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.14

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 117838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

