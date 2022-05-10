Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.18% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,310. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.