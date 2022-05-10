Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.23

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 78,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

