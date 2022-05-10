Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.23

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.23 and last traded at $83.23, with a volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.