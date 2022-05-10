Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,405 shares during the quarter. Inuvo accounts for about 2.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.77% of Inuvo worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INUV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 217,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.14.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INUV shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

