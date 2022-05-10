Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $208.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.78 and its 200-day moving average is $307.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

