Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.26

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 15654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($81.42) to GBX 6,236 ($76.88) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

