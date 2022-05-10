InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.84

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

