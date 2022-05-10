International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE IGT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 26,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in International Game Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

