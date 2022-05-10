International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $6,798,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

