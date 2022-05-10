International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.36. The company had a trading volume of 53,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,178. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

