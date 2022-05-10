Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.29

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.29 and last traded at $96.29, with a volume of 35470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.30.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,446,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

