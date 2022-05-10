Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells 34,003 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,984.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.53. 1,952,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,551. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 158.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

