Insider Buying: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Purchases 58,296 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $669,919.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 18,454,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,474,971. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

