InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Down 4.8%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Approximately 4,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.
About InnovaDerma (LON:IDP)
