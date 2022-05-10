InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Down 4.8%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Approximately 4,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 121,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.38).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

Get InnovaDerma alerts:

About InnovaDerma (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.