InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.28 million.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. InMode has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of InMode by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

