Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.
Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.41.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.
