Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IKT opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.