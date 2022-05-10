Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

INFI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.