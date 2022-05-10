Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.57

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 74748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

