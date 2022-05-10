Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.95

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 368415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.