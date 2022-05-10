Indexed Finance Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $661,388.85 and $40,126.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00590100 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035529 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.34 or 1.93687385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.