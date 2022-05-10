Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,677,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

