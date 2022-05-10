Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $28.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,677,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.