Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $39,446.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00526437 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,831.05 or 2.06786170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

