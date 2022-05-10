ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.83

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 187794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $893.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

