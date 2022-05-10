Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Illumina worth $72,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $220.68 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

